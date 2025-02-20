Amy Schumer Comforts Blake Lively Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle at SNL 50th Anniversary

Amy Schumer and Blake Lively shared a touching moment at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special, as the actress continues to navigate her highly publicized legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. A lip reader revealed their conversation, which included Lively seeking comfort and Schumer offering words of support.

At the star-studded event, Lively and Schumer embraced in a long hug. According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, Lively whispered, “I need this hug so much,” before glancing at her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and adding, “God help me.”

Schumer, known for her unfiltered humor, responded with a reassuring, “You’re gonna be okay. They are projecting onto him.” Lively then thanked the comedian for “being there.”

Reynolds later referenced the legal controversy during the show when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler jokingly addressed him in the audience. Responding with a smirk, the Deadpool star quipped, “Great! Why, what have you heard?”—a remark that left Lively momentarily stunned as the audience erupted in laughter.

This marked the couple’s first public appearance since Lively filed a bombshell lawsuit against Baldoni in December, accusing him of sexual harassment. Baldoni has denied the allegations and countersued Lively and Reynolds for $400 million in January.

A body language expert noted that while the couple attempted to maintain composure, their smiles appeared “forced,”suggesting underlying tension. Insiders told Page Six that attending the event was a risky move, as Baldoni’s legal team could use the public outing to undermine Lively’s claims.

However, another source countered, saying, “Blake and Ryan have no regrets. They showed up because they have nothing to hide.”

With the legal battle continuing to unfold in the public eye, both Lively and Baldoni remain steadfast in their claims. As the case moves toward a potential trial in March 2026, all eyes will be on Hollywood’s latest courtroom showdown.