Amy Schumer Details Using a Weight Loss Drug, Calls It a ‘Really Good Experience’ After Initial Struggles

Amy Schumer opened up about being on weight loss drugs amid being on a transformation journey. The actress took to her Instagram account to share about Wegovy and claimed to have had a really good experience with the medication.

The Life and Beth star had initiated the drug three years ago and after initially failing at it, Schumer revealed that combining all of her medicines together had yielded positive results.

Filming a video from her car seat, the actress first talked about the unpleasant symptoms of the drug, which led to her feeling sick and puking all the time.

Recalling the illness, the actress claimed, “I was like puking; I couldn’t handle it. I don’t know if they’ve changed the formula, whatever.” She further added, "My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, and I have more energy. I want to 'get down' more, if you know what I mean.”

Continuing with the details of the drug, the actress shared, "So, yeah, that's been great. Mounjaro's been great.”

However, the movie star stated that it is better to use the medications with precautions, as they are not covered by insurance, unless the one who has been taking them has diabetes or severe obesity—which people think she has.

Opening up about the pros and cons of the drugs, the actress revealed, "But I'm having a really good experience, so I wanted to keep it real with you about that.”

Moreover, Schumer also gave a shoutout to the brand, Midi Health, which prescribed the drug to her. At the end of the video, the actress revealed that she liked the product so much that she invested in them.