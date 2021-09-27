Amy Schumer is 'feeling stronger and thrilled about life’ after having uterus removed

I Feel Pretty actress Amy Schumer recently shared an update with fans, a week after her uterus was surgically removed. Taking to IG Stories, Amy, 40, wrote, “I’m feeling stronger and thrilled about life.” Amy also revealed that her medical team was pretty open with her and her doctor walked her through everything they found in surgery. According to Schumer, her doctor informed her that her appendix was removed during the hysterectomy because the endometriosis had attacked it, but pathology revealed that there was actually a tumour there. Many “chocolate cysts” — noncancerous, fluid-filled cysts — were also found.

While the actress has expressed her heartbreak over having to remove her uterus, Schumer is now over the moon that the surgery removed so much. Apart from the pain relief, the surgery confirmed that there were very serious medical factors causing her body to suffer. “All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body. I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son,” the Trainwreck star added.

Back in September, Schumer, who also suffers from Lyme disease, got candid about her surgery by sharing photos and videos from the hospital. She said she was already feeling her energy return hours after surgery.

For the unversed, Schumer is married to chef Chris Fischer, the duo tied the knot in February 2018 and have been candid in recent years about her health struggles. Before having her uterus removed, the actress had a challenging pregnancy with her son, Gene, now 2, and said that her body can’t handle being pregnant again.

