Amy Schumer gives thumbs up to Barbie movie; Shares candid thoughts

Remember the buzz around the Barbie movie? Well, it finally hit theaters and guess what? Amy Schumer, who was initially cast as the iconic Barbie, shared her thoughts on the film and its success. Let's dive into what she had to say and some behind-the-scenes secrets of the movie.

Amy Schumer’s journey to Barbie and beyond

Let's rewind a bit. Back in 2016, Schumer was cast as Barbie in the live-action film collaboration between Mattel and Sony Pictures. However, scheduling conflicts led her to part ways with the project in 2017. Nevertheless, she never lost her interest in seeing the movie and expressed her anticipation on a June episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I can't wait to see the movie," she exclaimed, and it was clear she had high hopes for Barbie's new adventure.

Amy Schumer couldn't hold back her excitement about the Barbie movie. After being cast in and then stepping away from an earlier version of the film due to creative differences, Schumer finally got to see the latest incarnation of Barbie on the big screen. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "Really enjoyed Barbie and Oppenheimer," praising both films. But leave it to Schumer to add a humorous twist, joking that she should have played Emily Blunt's role in Christopher Nolan's new picture. "Do better Hollywood," she playfully quipped.



Barbie's evolution and cast secrets

In a candid revelation last year, Schumer opened up about the reasons behind her departure. She had envisioned Barbie as an inventor, bringing a fresh perspective to the character. However, the studio had different ideas, suggesting that her invention be a high heel made of Jell-O. This clash of creative visions ultimately led to her stepping away from the role.

The Barbie movie went through its own evolution over the years. Margot Robbie took on the titular role, and the movie took a feminist and cool direction. Ryan Gosling also joined the cast as Ken, and John Cena had a "happy accident" that landed him the role of a Mermaid Ken. Interestingly, Bowen Yang, Dan Levy, and Ben Platt were considered for the Ken role as well. And did you know that Jonathan Groff was initially considered for Ken's buddy Allan before Michael Cera claimed the part?r

To build camaraderie, the Barbie cast had their own fun bonding moments. They even had a sleepover at a London hotel, where they shared beds, played games, and ordered room service. Greta Gerwig, the director, encouraged the Kens to hit the gym together to strengthen their on-screen chemistry. As for the naughty French poster that caused a stir, it all came down to a double entendre in translation!

Nicola Coughlan's Barbie moment

Despite only appearing briefly in the film, Nicola Coughlan's experience in the Barbie universe was unforgettable. She had auditioned for the role and, coincidentally, had a hot pink dress that perfectly matched Barbie's aesthetic. Despite schedule conflicts, she managed to make a memorable cameo.

The Barbie movie has seen its fair share of ups and downs, but the final product has won over audiences and even impressed Amy Schumer. So, if you're up for a feminist, cool, and fun-filled ride, head to the theaters and catch Barbie in all her glory!

