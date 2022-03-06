Amy Schumer on her decision to undergo liposuction: Never thought I was gonna do anything like that

Amy Schumer has spoken out about her choice to undergo liposuction. During the March 3 episode of Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea, the 40-year-old comedian opened up about her thinking process. "I got liposuction. I never thought I was gonna do anything like that," Schumer said. "Like, when I would hear liposuction, I was just like, 'That's so crazy to me.' And I would say, 'I'm not ever going to do anything.

So, what made her change her mind? "Cut to turning 40, after having a C-section and being like, 'Hi! I can't feel my FUPA anymore!' Like, and it just is out there and endometriosis. And my endometriosis surgery, I was like, I healed well. So I was like, 'Can I get lipo?'" the actress continued as per E! News, "And I got lipo and I'm feeling really good." However, Schumer initially mentioned undergoing liposuction in a January.

"I feel good," she wrote at the time on her Instagram. "Finally. It's been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn't contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let's go!"

Meanwhile, the single mother has long spoken up about her battle with endometriosis, a condition in which tissue similar to the uterine lining starts to develop in other locations, including as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. According to the Daily Mail, she claimed last year that she underwent a hysterectomy and an appendectomy to address the issue. The Snatched star has previously spoken about her prior problems with endometriosis, which created complications when she gave birth to her son, Gene, in 2019. Interestingly, Schumer's pregnancy was covered in the miniseries Expecting Amy, which was released in 2020.