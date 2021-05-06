Amy Schumer marks son Gene’s 2nd birthday with a moving post; Thanks husband for taking care of their family

Amy Schumer recently marked her son Gene’s second birthday by thanking her husband Chris for loving and supporting their family. She also got candid about Gene’s autism.

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer recently wished her son Gene a very happy 2nd birthday via social media! On the special day, the 39-year-old shared an emotional post on Instagram, saying: “Today is our son’s birthday and I woke up emotional as hell thinking about my husband, Chris. In this first photo while I was having a 3-hour c section he held my hand and stared in my eyes so I never felt alone,” Amy wrote. “I feel loved and supported always. He takes care of our family and is a husband and father beyond my wildest dreams. Also, he has autism spectrum disorder. Being tested and diagnosed has helped us communicate and support each other better.”

Alongside the moving message, Schumer shared a photo of Chris right next to her face as she was giving birth, and another photo of Chris holding a baby Gene. She also got candid about Gene’s autism diagnosis. “People have reached out to us saying that seeing our doc #expectingamy motivated them to get tested and that it has changed their lives,” she wrote.

“We want to encourage parents and people to give themselves the gift of information so people can function to the best of their abilities and remove any stigma that comes with autism,” Amy continued. “Statistically our son most likely will be diagnosed as well and if he’s anything like his father that is wonderful news. So on our babies birthday where he held my hand tight and held me with his eyes I want to say I love you thank you and happy birthday little geenie panini we love you as much as you love school busses.”

