Amy Schumer officially changes her son's name to Gene David

Actress-comedienne Amy Schumer has changed the name of her son, Gene Atell. This, because she and her her husband Chris Fischer felt the word sounded like "genital"!
Schumer and Fischer's 11-month-old son was named Gene Attell Fischer at birth. However, the parents then started having second thoughts about the moniker, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On her podcast, "Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith", she spoke up about the decision to change Gene's name.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Oh, like you never named your kid Genital fissure!!!!!!!

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

She said: "So do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name, is officially changed? It's now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realised that we by accident named our son, 'genital'."

Schumer and Fischer welcomed their son last year in May. She had shared that she had to go through a three-hour long C-Section.

Credits :IANS

