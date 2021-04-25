Amy Schumer OPENS UP about having another kid after tough IVF journey; Jokes she’s ‘Working on it currently’

When asked if she’d ever want to have more kids again, Amy Schumer recently revealed what’s on her mind, and what’s on the cards for her family.

Actress Amy Schumer recently got candid about being a mother and the possibility of having more kids. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with guest host Ashley Graham, the 39-year-old actress and comedian was asked if she and husband Chris Fischer plan on having more kids. “Oh God, I hope so,” Amy said. “We’re trying to figure it out. I mean, you know, it’s like there’s nothing better.”

For those who don’t know, Amy and Chris are already parents to son Gene, who will be turning 2-years-old on May 10. Amy then went on to ask Ashley if she and husband Justin Ervin want more kids. They are already parents to 15-month-old son Isaac. “Working on it currently,” Ashley said with a laugh. “Like in this moment, currently working on it.”

Last August, Amy opened up about her journey with IVF, revealing at the time, that she “decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again.” “We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me,” Amy explained on the upcoming episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist (via People). “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again.” “I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again,” she added. “We thought about a surrogate. but I think we’re going to hold off for right now.” Amy underwent a second round of IVF in February 2020 to try and welcome her second child with husband Chris Fischer. Amy had a very hard first pregnancy.

ALSO READ: Amy Schumer says she ‘can’t be pregnant ever again’ for THIS heartbreaking reason; Find out

Share your comment ×