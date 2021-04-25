Amy Schumer OPENS UP about having another kid after tough IVF journey; Jokes she’s ‘Working on it currently’
Actress Amy Schumer recently got candid about being a mother and the possibility of having more kids. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with guest host Ashley Graham, the 39-year-old actress and comedian was asked if she and husband Chris Fischer plan on having more kids. “Oh God, I hope so,” Amy said. “We’re trying to figure it out. I mean, you know, it’s like there’s nothing better.”
For those who don’t know, Amy and Chris are already parents to son Gene, who will be turning 2-years-old on May 10. Amy then went on to ask Ashley if she and husband Justin Ervin want more kids. They are already parents to 15-month-old son Isaac. “Working on it currently,” Ashley said with a laugh. “Like in this moment, currently working on it.”
Last August, Amy opened up about her journey with IVF, revealing at the time, that she “decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again.” “We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me,” Amy explained on the upcoming episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist (via People). “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again.” “I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again,” she added. “We thought about a surrogate. but I think we’re going to hold off for right now.” Amy underwent a second round of IVF in February 2020 to try and welcome her second child with husband Chris Fischer. Amy had a very hard first pregnancy.
