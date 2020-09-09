  1. Home
Amy Schumer OPENS UP about her battle with Lyme disease; REVEALS she may have ‘had it for years’

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer just revealed that she’s been suffering from Lyme disease since this summer. The comic also asked fans for advice on how to tackle the disease.
I Feel Pretty star Amy Schumer has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, she revealed on her Instagram page this week. The 39-year-old comic announced the news while seeking advice on how to handle the disease, with a throwback photo of her with her first fishing pole. “Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I’m on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years. Any advice?” she asked fans on the social media platform and followed it up with a ton of questions.

 

Amy asked, “Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I’m also taking these herbs from cape cod called Lyme-2. Please comment or text me on my number in my bio.”

 

“I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it.” Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash.

 

Amy isn’t the first celebrity to reveal their struggles with the disease. Justin Bieber was diagnosed earlier this summer, and singer Shania Twain also has it. Supermodel Bella Hadid has also been vocal about her own battle with it.

 

