Amy Schumer opens up about her struggle with Trichotillomania: I've carried so much shame for so long

Amy Schumer has admitted to having a hair-pulling issue. She has trichotillomania, which is the medical term for obsessive hair pulling, and the actress claimed she's been too embarrassed to talk about it until now, despite having had it since she was a youngster.

However, The Trainwreck actress, 40, said that she is concerned that the condition will be passed down to her two-year-old son. The comedian and actress, 40, has had the problem since she was in elementary school and once had to wear a wig to cover up her hair loss, she said in a new interview published Friday by The Hollywood Reporter. It's an aspect of Schumer's life she's talking up about after including it into her semi-autobiographical new show Life & Beth.

Amy further said as per PEOPLE, "I think everybody has a big secret and that's mine," she told the outlet. "And I'm proud that my big secret only hurts me, but it's been what I've carried so much shame about for so long." Trichotillomania is classified as an obsessive-compulsive condition, with varying degrees of severity. The illness, which causes patients to feel as though they need to rip their hair out and will not feel better until they do, is persistent, but it can be treated with behavioural therapy and medicines. Meanwhile, because the illness may be passed down via families, Schumer is concerned that her son Gene will be affected as well.

"Every time he touches his head I'm having a heart attack," she said. Schumer hopes that by finally discussing her trichotillomania and incorporating it in the show, she may be able to find some comfort. She also hopes that it may provide consolation to those who are going through the same thing.

