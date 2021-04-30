Amy Schumer pokes fun at her sex life with husband Chris Fischer since welcoming baby boy in 2019

Amy Schumer recently revealed some interesting details about motherhood, her sex life, and her private lady parts. Scroll down to see what the actress and comedian said.

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer recently spoke to SiriusXM’s Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart and revealed some pretty specific details about her sex life. The 39-year-old actress and comedian were asked how often she and her husband Chris Fischer have sex now that they are parents to Gene David Fischer, who will turn 2 next month. She said: “Like, okay, truly, we probably have sex every seven to 10 days,” Amy said. “And we do it and we go, ‘God, that’s so great. Like we need to do that more.’ And then we don’t do it again for another seven to 10 days. Wait, this happened the other day. So my husband goes…I go, ‘do you want to have sex?’ And he makes this face. He goes, he kind of pictured it. And like, winced. He’s imagining it and he made a face kind of like he ate something bad. He’s like, ‘how about tomorrow?’ And I was like, ‘Great. Thank you. I feel really good.’”

Amy was also asked if anything has changed since welcoming her child and she said, “My p*ssy. It’s honestly just like, huge now and just garbage. It’s just street trash.”

“Yeah, I would say my street trash p*ssy is probably – no, let’s change… I mean, I don’t know, for being a mom, like what do you — everything? I don’t go out anymore. I mean, it’s also the pandemic, but I’d be down at the Cellar every night doing standup, and now it’s like, if a friend is like, want to meet out at 8:00 PM, I’m like “8:00pm?! Sorry, I’m in.” I mean, I’m not in bed, I stay up, you know…. Who do you think I am? Where are you going? …. I’m not protecting Gotham over here. Okay? I’m protecting my fish sticks I made for my son.”

