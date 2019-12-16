Amy Schumer praises Kim Kardashian's family: They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are

Amy Schumer took to her Instagram page to shower praises on Kim Kardashian and her famous family. The comedian shared that the Kardashian-Jenner clan are good, kind girls and she appreciated how open they are. Read below to know more about what Amy had to share on the same.

Kim Kardashian and her super famous family left the audience laughing out loud in the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 17. Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner all dressed up as each other for a dinner together and what it led to was some hilarious results! Kim dressed up as Kourtney and vice versa whereas Khloe and Kris were decked up as each other. Not leaving Kylie Jenner in the corner, Kendall embraced her inner Kylie!

One famous personality who couldn't get enough of Kim and squad's antics was actress, comedian Amy Schumer, who took to her Instagram page to share a photo of the family in their Kardashian-Jenner alter-ego avatars. While revealing that she saw the season finale of KUWTK Season 17, Amy called the episode a true delight. Referring to the family as good and kind, Schumer truly appreciates how they are the first ones to laugh at jokes about themselves, especially Kim.

Check out the heartwarming post below:

Amy wrote, "I watched the season finale of @kuwtk and it was a true delight. I have made a million jokes over the years. But I love that family. They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are. They are such great sports and have always been very kind to me and my family and are the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves. Especially @kimkardashian. that’s how I really feel."

An ecstatic Kim took to the comments section to reply back to Amy's sweet words and wrote, "You are so sweet and this post is so kind! thank you!!!"

As they say, a family that laughs together stays together!

Whose impersonation was your favourite from the season finale of KUWTK Season 17? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

