Amy Schumer reveals results of her liposuction surgery, says 'I feel good'

Amy Schumer has revealed that she now weighs 170 pounds as a result of liposuction surgery. In images shared Tuesday, the comic showed her weight loss surgery while posing in a bathing suit on the beach.

'170 pounds' Amy wrote in bold font in one of the two photos shared to her Instagram Stories. Amy reminisced on her health journey and thanked everyone who helped her along the way in a separate post that included the same bathing suit images. "I feel good. Finally. It's been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn't contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let's go!" she captioned a bathing suit snap of herself.

Check out her post here:

The mother-of-one has long spoken out about her fight with endometriosis, a disorder in which tissue identical to the uterine lining begins to grow in other areas, including as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. As per Daily Mail, she announced last year that she had a hysterectomy and an appendectomy to manage the problem. The Snatched actress has previously discussed her earlier battles with endometriosis, which caused issues when she gave birth to her son, Gene, in 2019.

Schumer's pregnancy was covered in the miniseries Expecting Amy, which was released in 2020. The show followed the Trainwreck actress as she married, went on a cross-country tour, and found out she was expecting a child. When the project was released, it garnered overwhelmingly excellent reviews, with many critics praising the performer's decision to be open and honest about her health concerns.

