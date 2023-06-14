Amy Schumer roasts Hilaria Baldwin's spanish persona: 'What's the deal with the accent?'

In her most recent Netflix stand-up special, Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer revived the debate over Hilaria Baldwin's contentious claims of Spanish ancestry. Schumer boldly goes into the controversy that arose in 2020 after it became clear that Alec Baldwin's wife, Baldwin, had deceived the public into thinking she was from Spain when in fact she was born and raised in Boston.

Schumer's comedic take on the Spanish connection

Around the 51-minute point of her stand-up performance, Schumer asks in jest, "Do you guys know who Hilaria Baldwin is? I'm saying it wrong," she continues with a sly smirk. "I'm sorry, Hilaria Baldwin," she begins, mockingly impersonating a Spanish accent. “I just can't wrap my head around this story."

Later, Schumer recalls a meeting with Baldwin backstage at an episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live in which Baldwin purportedly introduced herself as being "from España" and spoke with a strong Spanish accent. The comedian lightheartedly makes fun of the couple's large family, saying, "They have a von Trapp amount of children," alluding to The Sound of Music and jokingly suggesting Spanish names like Flamenco, Croqueta, and Jamón.

The truth behind Baldwin's claims

The situation's absurdity is facetiously revealed by Amy Schumer, who says matter-of-factly, "This woman is in no way Spanish. Her parents are not from Spain. No one in her life is from Spain. You're going, 'What?!'" She makes it clear that her goal is to draw attention to the ridiculousness of the situation, not to bully a sociopath.

In a 2020 Instagram video, Baldwin made an effort to clarify her nationality and upbringing. She acknowledged that she was born in Boston and that she spent some of her youth there as well as some time in Spain. Her and Alec Baldwin's prior comments, such as those from the 2013 David Letterman interview, appeared to support a different story. The uproar over Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish claims is still a hot topic, but Amy Schumer brilliantly lightens the mood in her most recent comedy special.

