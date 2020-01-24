Amy Schumer’s ex boyfriend Kyle Dunnigan lives with her and her husband; DEETS INSIDE

Amy Schumer’s ex-boyfriend Kyle Dunnigan is currently living at her home with her husband. Read on to know more.

Adding her own rules to the exes rule book, Amy Schumer has opened up her family home to her ex-boyfriend, Kyle Dunnigan and the two are now roommates. During his latest interview, Dunnigan revealed that he is currently staying with Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer. The actor stated that he moved into the couple’s New York City apartment and it has been a month and a half. The former lovers are working together on an upcoming project.

In 2015, Dunnigan won an Emmy for parody song, Girl You Don’t Need Make Up, which he wrote for Schumer’s previous comedy series, Inside Amy Schumer. Spilling some details about his current living situation, the 49-year-old said he has his own bathroom and bedroom. When asked if things ever get awkward between the three, considering his past with the 38-year-old actress, Dunnigan asserted that Schumer has been very cool about him moving in and the three get along really well, he said on the Howard Stern Show.

Talking about their equation, the actor said that there is no room for any kind of tension between him and the couple because he and Schumer dated a long time ago and the relationship was very brief. Joked about not leaving there house ever, the actor stated that even though he is supposed to move out in another 3 weeks, he does no think it is going to happen. Talking about how Schumer’s husband is dealing with the situation, Dunnigan stated that they “bro out” and even play chess together sometimes.

Read More