Amy Schumer Says Online Trolls Led to Her Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis

Amy Schumer recently shared that online comments about her appearance led to her being diagnosed with Cushing syndrome. The comedian spoke about the experience on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper.

Trolls criticized the 'puffiness' of her face, calling it 'moon face.' Schumer admitted she initially ignored the remarks but began paying attention when medical experts also commented online.

She revealed, “Doctors were chiming in, in the comments, and they were, like, ‘No, no … something’s really up. Your face looks so crazy.’”

Cushing syndrome occurs when the body produces too much cortisol, often due to certain medications. Schumer shared that she dismissed the idea at first but later realized the connection.

“Wait, I have been getting steroid injections for my scars,” she said. These injections, which she had after her cesarean section in 2019 and liposuction in 2022, led to her diagnosis. According to Mayo Clinic, such injections can mimic the effects of cortisol, causing symptoms like facial puffiness.

The Trainwreck star, now promoting her Netflix comedy Kinda Pregnant, shared that Cushing syndrome affected her confidence. “I was feeling really down on myself before I started filming this movie,” Schumer admitted.

A pep talk from her director, Lorraine Caffery, helped her regain confidence. “She told me: ‘You know, I think you look f***ing great.’ I just needed one person to just amp me up,” Schumer recalled. She also mentioned that the condition eventually resolved itself, saying, “It just has to work itself out.”

Advertisement

Amy Schumer has been outspoken about her struggles with weight loss and her brief experience with Ozempic, a popular diabetes drug used for weight management. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she admitted she tried the drug but found it unsustainable.

“Everyone’s like: ‘Smaller portions,’” she joked. “Shut the f*** up. You’re on Ozempic, or one of those things.” She urged celebrities to be honest about their use of such medications.

ALSO READ: ‘Your Apple Sir’: Jonas Brothers Put On Their Best British Accent In Hilarious Backstage Video; Fans React