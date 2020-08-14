Amy Schumer says she ‘can’t be pregnant ever again’ for THIS heartbreaking reason; Find out

Amy Schumer recently opened up to People magazine about the struggles she faced with IVF during her first pregnancy, and revealed why she doesn't ever want to be pregnant again.

Amy underwent a second round of IVF this past February to try and welcome her second child with husband Chris Fischer. Amy had a very difficult first pregnancy. Amy and Chris‘ son Gene, was born in May 2019 and had his name changed for a hilarious reason.

On her podcast Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith spoke about the change of name. She said: “So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we by accident named our son, ‘genital.’”

Her friend Claudia who was present with Amy at the time then said, “My mom pointed that out to me actually. My mom was like, ‘Amy‘s called her son genital.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.”

