Amy Schumer Shares a NSFW Story About a Hookup With a Professional Athlete

Amy Schumer, known for her candid humor, didn't hold back during her appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddypodcast this week. When asked about her wildest fan interaction, the Kinda Pregnant star shared an intimate and unexpected story that left listeners both shocked and amused.

Schumer revealed that the hookup occurred during her career high when she was touring arenas. In a flip response to Cooper's question, she confessed, "I guess them eating me out?" Intrigued, Cooper pressed for more details, and Schumer explained the encounter involved a professional athlete who had attended one of her shows.

She described how she had texted the athlete late at night, leading to a brief but memorable rendezvous. "Did I text them late at night and they came over, went down on me, and then I said, ‘I’m so tired, I’m so sorry,’ and they left? Yes," Schumer recounted, adding a cheeky nod to the camera, “And you know who you are.”

The athlete, later revealed to be a baseball player, was reportedly "pretty cool" about the situation, even when Schumer yawned post-encounter. The comedian humorously noted the parallels between this moment and a scene in her 2015 hit movie Trainwreck, confirming that the storyline was inspired by her real-life experiences.

Schumer admitted to having similar encounters in the past but acknowledged, "I’m not proud of it." She elaborated on her mindset at the time, saying, “You want to be a giving lover and whatever, but at this moment, it was like, some people will blow a guy, and that’s the end of the night. So I kind of did it my way, to quote Frank Sinatra.”

Advertisement

Always unapologetically herself, Schumer’s candid revelations serve as a reminder of her comedic style—bold, unfiltered, and deeply personal. Whether you’re laughing or blushing, she’s never one to shy away from sharing her unique take on life’s most unexpected moments.

ALSO READ: Why Did Wicked Director Jon M. Chu Ignored Lin-Manuel Miranda's Request To Make Cameo In The Musical? 'Sorry, Lin!'