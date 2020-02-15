Amy Schumer shares the quirkiest post for husband on Valentine’s day: Sorry I had diarrhea on our anniversary

Amy Schumer shared the most hilarious post for her husband Chris Fischer on Valentine’s day. Read on to know more.

Amy Schumer had the best Valentine’s Day wish for her husband and to say it is hilarious would be an understatement. Wishing her husband Chris Fischer on Valentine’s day, the actress posted a picture on Instagram. Except, the picture does not feature her and Chris, she posted a photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and that’s not even the funniest part. It is her caption that will leave you in splits. Alongside the picture, he bared her heart for her loving husband.

“Baby without you I’m nothing. I’m your ride or die. Anybody steps to you they’ll get smacked. I love having sex with you too. It’s about twice a week now which is pretty good,” she wrote in the caption. She further apologised for ruining their anniversary and valentine’s day celebration because of her stomach issues. “Sorry I caught what our son had and had diarrhea on our anniversary and that I’m puking on valentines. Anyway you’re my partner Philip,” she added.

Earlier this week, Amy and Chris celebrated their anniversary and she posted a loving tribute to her husband for staying by her side, always. “It’s my anniversary to marrying this guy. I’m really glad we got married. Our baby was sick and got his first fever this week and I cried hard and Chris was solid as a rock. Anyone else cry the first time their baby got sick?” she wrote in the caption. Last month, she took a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit. She posted a picture feature her with her husband and dog on a beach and wrote, “Chris and I are formally stepping down from our royal duties. We appreciate your support.”

