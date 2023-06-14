Amy Schumer takes dig at Alec Baldwin and Rust shooting in new netflix special: ‘Neither of them give a f**k’

Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer's most recent Netflix comedy special, is generating buzz for its unflinching take on the Alec Baldwin Rust shooting incident. The eagerly awaited special, which was filmed during Schumer's December performances at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, debuted on June 13 and captivated viewers with her distinctively humorous perspective.

Amy's take on the controversy

In a standout moment of the set, Schumer fearlessly sheds light on the controversy surrounding Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria. Delving into their personal lives and the implications surrounding Hilaria's Spanish heritage controversy, Schumer offers her unfiltered perspective. With her signature wit, she asserts, "My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight-up pretended to be from Spain, and her husband shot someone. Now stay with me, stay with me… my point is that neither of them give a f**k." Schumer fearlessly tackles the controversy, exposing uncomfortable truths and igniting conversations.

Schumer is known for pushing boundaries

With frequent dives into sensitive subjects, Schumer's comedy has always pushed boundaries. Schumer was ordered to remain silent about the Alec Baldwin controversy, specifically forbidden from making a joke about the Rust shooting while serving as co-host of the 2022 Oscars. Despite obstacles, she openly tackled the subject in her stand-up performance, exposing unsettling truths about responsibility, security, and the effects of carelessness. Schumer incites significant debates that go against accepted norms through her comic lens.

Amy Schumer's Emergency Contact on Netflix displays her courage in tackling sensitive subjects. Throughout the entire presentation, it is clear that she is unwavering in her commitment to using comedy as a starting point for social thought and debate. Schumer makes an impression on her audience that lasts a long time by fusing humor and social critique. Her unabashed analysis of Alec Baldwin's Rust shooting incident starts discussions that go against the grain and encourage introspection. By taking a risk, Schumer invites her audience to join her in exploring the complexity of our world through humor and thought-provoking debates.

