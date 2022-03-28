Amy Schumer thanks fans for 'all the love' after she opened up about her battle with trichotillomania

Following Amy Schumer's recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter where the actress opened up about her journey with suffering from trichotillomania like her character Beth in her new Hulu comedy Life & Beth, Schumer thanked her fans for supporting her. Trichotillomania is an obsessive-compulsive disorder that involves people pulling out hair from various locations of their body which can add serious distress to one's life.

Schumer shared her "big secret" with the world in hopes of contributing towards lessening the stigma around the disorder which is said to be a genetic condition. During the chat, via ET Canada, Schumer noted, "I really don’t want to have a big secret anymore." She continued, "And I thought putting it in there would be good for me to alleviate some of my shame and maybe, hopefully, help others alleviate some of theirs, too," referring to a scene in the Hulu series where Beth has to wear a wig to school due to her hair loss.

Fans rushed to support the 40-year-old comedian and flooded her with love, Schumer in return posted a series of stills from the set of Life & Beth as she expressed her gratitude towards her fans. In the post, she wrote, "Thanks for all the love and for everyone’s kind word and support on my trichotillomania," Schumer went on and added, "Big vulnerable vibes and tears of joy for the weight that’s been lifted."

Check out Amy Schumer's Instagram post below:

Schumer then thanked the community as she wrote, "Thanks to the community for embracing me when I needed it," and attached a link to a foundation for those who are in need of help fighting their struggle with the disorder.

ALSO READ Amy Schumer on her decision to undergo liposuction: Never thought I was gonna do anything like that