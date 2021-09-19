Amy Schumer undergoes surgery for endometriosis; Debra Messing, Padma Lakshmi wish her a speedy recovery

Amy Schumer took to Instagram to reveal that she has undergone surgery for endometriosis. The comedian revealed that her uterus and appendix were removed in the surgery as she shared a video on her health update. Schumer's friends, Debra Messing and Padma Lakshmi were among the first ones to wish her well in comments as they sent her speedy recovery messages.

Amy taking to Instagram, shared a photo from the hospital and also a video where she spoke about her condition after the surgery and how it went. Schumer in the video said, "So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."

The I Feel Pretty star also wrote, "If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis."

Schumer's fans sent their regards for the star and her friends also left sweet messages. Debra Messing reacting to Schumer's surgery update wrote, "Oh, my goodness, 30?! So happy they are gone, and you won't have that pain anymore. Heal well Am!"

Also, Padma Lakshmi commented on the post revealing how important it is to increase awareness surrounding endometriosis. She wrote, "Thank you so much for sharing your endo story. Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this. Hope you feel better soon! @endofound."

Elle King also added, "LOVE YOU AMY!!! Sending healing vibes."

Amy Schumer has been open up about her endometriosis diagnosis from the start. She previously revealed how it had caused complications during her delivery while welcoming her son, Gene.

