Amy Winehouse’s pal Tyler James looks back at days leading up to her passing; Compares her fame to ‘cancer’

Tyler James, a friend to the late singer Amy Winehouse recently opened up about her passing from alcohol poisoning, her fame and much more.

Content Warning: This article includes references to substance abuse.

Singer and songwriter Tyler James recently looked back at his close friendship with the late star Amy Winehouse. Looking at the 10th anniversary of Amy‘s death in July, Tyler spoke to the Sunday Times and got candid about the singer. Tyler revealed that just days before Amy’s passing from alcohol poisoning, he decided to leave the flat they lived in together in the hopes she’d stop her drinking. “I was running out of ideas,” Tyler said, adding, “Amy was my world. I never have had that connection with someone again and I never will. I loved her. I was on a mission. I had a task. I had a job [to make her well] and that’s all I wanted to do.”

Tyler also said that the Back to Black singer worked extremely to get sober, but that it was difficult “to go through that in front of people.” He compared Amy to Britney Spears and Princess Diana, detailing the ways in which she was “hounded” by the media.

“People think they know Amy‘s story, and obviously she can’t tell her story. But I wanted to tell what it was like for her, having to actually live in that world,” he explained. “With that level of fame, that level of intrusion, that lack of privacy. I don’t think people really realize the effect that has on a person. She craved normality. The biggest thing that f–ked Amy up was being famous.”

Tyler added that privately the performer would describe fame as a “cancer” and that eventually, she became mistrustful of those around her. “I was the only friend she had left by then, the only person around her all the time who wasn’t paid to be around her,” he shared.

