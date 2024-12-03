‘An Actress Who….’: Liza Minnelli Suggests Casting For Her Biopic Ahead Of Tell-All Memoir Scheduled For 2026 Release

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Liza Minnelli is all excited as she has a lot of great news ahead. The 78-year-old legend, who has won a number of hearts on stage as well as on-screen, recently announced a new tell-all memoir.

Meanwhile, for the die-hards of the actress from Arrested Development, her upcoming memoir is already being optioned for television, following which Liza Minnelli has suggested what sort of actress should play her on screen in her biopic.

"First, we need a great script and an actress who loves to move," the New York actress stated to PEOPLE.

Minnelli's comments came after she stated how grateful she was that "Academy Award, Emmy, Tony, and Grammy winners are so excited to talk with us."

However, when the star from Stepping Out was asked what did she mean by an actress who move? Liza Minnelli stressed that she is a dancer and sang the lines "God, I'm a dancer… a dancer dances… even with replaced hips and scoliosis!"

Liza Minnelli then went on to add that a recent miniseries about her had not gotten the facts about her and her family right, also recalling a film that had "twisted half-truths."

The actress further continued stating that she might explore the topic of substance use disorder in her memoir.

The big name from the 1976 film A Matter of Time then added that at first, she was not going to talk about the substance abuse in her memoir, but soon she realized “maybe I’m still alive because I have a responsibility to help people like me, whose brains are wired differently.”

Minnelli then also stated that she works on recovery every day, adding that the world needs to stop the shame.

For those who do not know, Liza Minnelli entered rehab for substance abuse back in 2015. Meanwhile, the actress has even been candid about her struggle with addiction.

Liza Minnelli’s tell-all memoir is set to release in 2026.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

