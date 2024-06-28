'An Incredible Honor': Dr Jennifer Jen Ashton Bids Goodbye To Good Morning America

Dr. Jennifer Ashton bids farewell to ABC News after 13 years! During the first hour of Good Morning America, Ashton's colleagues gave the media personality and star a touching goodbye on June 27, 2024. She even received a special message from actor Chris Hemsworth and her family.

Ashton, also known simply as Dr. Jen, is a well-known face on show and reported across the network on all platforms as ABC News chief health and medical correspondent.

"Some of the biggest moments in our country's history in health we covered, and it was an incredible honor and privilege to lead the No. 1 network in the country from a medical standpoint for that," an emotional Ashton noted about her contribution to the show.

Why is Dr. Jennifer Ashton leaving Good Morning America?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ashton announced the news of her departure back in April 2024. She posted a lengthy note on her Instagram and acknowledged her gratitude towards the show, and the team, describing them as family.

Ashton decided to leave ABC News to build out her new women’s wellness company, Ajenda, which she will lead as founder and CEO. The company, which launched with a newsletter in March, is focused on addressing the challenges of menopause health and weight management.

Furthermore, for her venture, she also accepted support from her fellow ABC anchors, ABC News President Kim Godwin and Debra OConnell, who runs ABC’s news and networks division.

More about Dr. Jennifer Ashton's tenure in Good Morning America

She first rose to fame as a regular expert on The Dr. Oz Show and as co-host on the syndicated talk show The Doctors for three years, a Dr. Phil spinoff starring Dr. Phil McGraw's son Jay McGraw. Now, ABC has announced new GMA3 co-anchors following the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes affair scandal.

Before joining ABC News, she served as the senior medical correspondent for CBS News, where she appeared on The Early Show and CBS Evening News. Additionally, Ashton has opened up about mental health on her show following the suicide of her ex-husband and the father of her children, Dr. Robert Rob C. Ashton, just 18 days after their divorce was concluded.

