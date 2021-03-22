Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck back together? Actress' latest selfie sparks reunion rumours.

Wearing a nude coloured ribbed tee, Ana De Armas as always looked stunning. But it was her necklace that stole the attention. Read on to know more.

Earlier this year in January, breakup reports of Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck surfaced. As per international reports, the 48-year-old actor and 32-year-old actress broke it off as their relationship kept getting complicated. The source added that “Ana didn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles." However, Ana's latest selfie suggests that a reunion maybe on the cards.

Taking to Instagram, Ana enjoyed the weekend with her dogs and took to Instagram to share some paw-dorable pictures. And to end the weekend, the actress posted a selfie in which she flaunted her dark, short hair and striking features. Wearing a nude coloured ribbed tee, Ana as always looked stunning. But it was her necklace that stole the attention.

The Knives Out actress was seen sporting the half heart gold neckpiece. Fans were quick to notice it as the actress wore the same while she was dating Ben. That's not all. The other half of the heart necklace was often sported by the Batman actor as well. Fans were quick to join the dots and wondered whether Ana and Ben are rekindling their romance.

Take a look at Ana De Armas' latest selfie:

Back in August 2020, Ana had also shared a selfie with Ben in which she was seen wearing the same neckpiece. As for Ben Affleck, the actor has been seen in public wearing the gold heart necklace.

Do you think rekindling of romance is on the cards? Let us know in the comments below.

