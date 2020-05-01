Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck make relationship Instagram official on diva's birthday; Priyanka Chopra is all love

Ana de Armas celebrated her 32nd birthday with Ben Affleck. Sharing photos from the celebrations, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed the No Time To Die actress some love.

Ana de Armas turned 32 on Tuesday and she celebrated her birthday with beau Ben Affleck. The duo, who are quarantining together, rang in her birthday with a romantic date under the sun. The No Time To Die actress shared photos from her intimate birthday celebrations and it featured the former Batman actor. The photo series begins with Armas flashing her contagious and heartwarming smile and goes on to show the couple posing together. With the photos, Armas and Affleck made their relationship official on Instagram.

In the photos, Armas was seen posing with her birthday meal, her birthday cake and Affleck. The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor filled up the room with balloons to bring in the birthday vibe amid the lockdown. Armas shared the photos with the caption, "Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year."

Several celebrities took to the comments section to wish the actress. One of them was Jonas. The actress wished the actress and showered her with love. She commented, "Happy birthday love."

Check out the photos below:

Armas' Instagram post comes weeks after the couple began dating. Although the lovebirds have been spotted on walks and running errands together amid the lockdown, they hadn't shared photos of each other on their social media accounts. But just last month, Armas shared photos of herself from her romantic vacay she took with Affleck. She shared the photos with Affleck MIA. The actor took to the comments section to demand photo credits, sprinkling some love on Instagram.

Check out the photos below:

