Ana De Armas’ cardboard cutout from Ben Affleck’s home seen in trash post their split; Casey Affleck to blame?

After their breakup, Ana De Armas is literally outside Ben Affleck’s house! Back in 2020, Daily Mail spotted a cut out of the actress in Ben’s LA home and photographed his kids playing with the cutout. But today, the very same cutout was seen outside Ben’s house, in the trash in photos obtained by Daily Mail. As soon as the pictures were out, fans went berserk trying to guess who was responsible for this callous move.

After eagle-eyed fans saw photos of a man throwing the cut-out in the trash, many thought that the man seen in photographs by Daily Mail was none other than Ben’s brother Casey Affleck. The actor even started trending on Twitter! In the photos, the man who was photographed wore a face mask that covered nearly his entire face, so it’s hard to tell who is behind the mask.

But if we take a closer look at the photo, we can see that the man is clearly wearing a shirt for Diamond Landscaping. It’s highly unlikely that Casey is working for the landscaping company that Ben uses, so it’s unlikely that the man pictured is Casey.

If you missed it, right after their breakup, actress Ana De Armas was seen sporting a new do, with much shorter hair. The No Time To Die star debuted her new hairstyle in a YouTube video hosted by her friend Claudia Muma. The actress was seen sporting a sleek bob, flaunting her new hairdo for the first time in public. Armas was seen seated in a hotel room wearing a white top, giving her a sweet look while her bangs spread across her face, covering her forehead.

