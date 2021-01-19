Ana de Armas chops her long locks and debuts a dramatic new hairstyle amid her breakup with Ben Affleck

Amid reports that Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck's split, the No Time To Die star has debuted her new hairstyle.

Ana de Armas has chopped off her long locks amid reports of her split with Ben Affleck. The No Time To Die star debuted her new hairstyle in a YouTube video hosted by her friend Claudia Muma. The actress was seen sporting a sleek bob, flaunting her new hairdo for the first time in public. Armas was seen seated in a hotel room wearing a white top, giving her a sweet look while her bangs spread across her face, covering her forehead.

The Knives Out actress completed her look for the talk with winged eyeliner and pink lipstick. The dramatic change to her hairstyle comes as reports reveal her 10-month relationship with the Justice League star has come to an end. Sources confirmed the split with E! News. "Both of them have completely full lives in a good way. There will always be that love," a source informed the international outlet. It has also been revealed returned to Cuba for the holidays while Affleck stayed back in Los Angeles, sparking rumours of their split.

The shocking news of their separation comes weeks after the duo was spotted on the sets of their upcoming movie Deep Waters. The former couple met on the sets of the movie. They sparked dating rumours ahead of the COVID-19 induced lockdown before Ana de Armas confirmed their relationship on Instagram. They spent the lockdown together before Armas moved into Affleck's home in LA. The actress has also seen bonding with the actor's children, which he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

