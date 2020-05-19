Ana de Armas is a fan of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's co parenting; Actor splits time between her & his kids

Ana de Armas, who recently started dating Ben Affleck, admires her boyfriend and Jennifer Garner's co-parenting as the former Batman actor juggles quarantine time between the No Time To Die star and his three kids - Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8. Read below for more details.

It was on the sets of their film together, Deep Water, where Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met and fell in love. In March 2020, their romance was confirmed and since then, the couple has been on the PDA bandwagon during the entirety of their quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic. Paparazzi have spotted the lovebirds on several occasions; walking their dogs, doing the groceries and even stealing a few kisses every now and then. However, Ben has also been in close touch with his three children, who he has with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8.

Affleck and Garner share cordial relations even after their heartbreaking divorce, which was finalised in 2018 after 13 years of marriage. According to US Weekly, Ana is a fan of Ben and Jennifer's co-parenting and especially admires how her boyfriend juggles so much between work and his kids. "[Ben] splits his time [between Ana and his family] and, as always, the kids are the most important thing in his life. [Affleck] always makes sure he has time for [Ana] and that she is number one," the source disclosed.

Moreover, an earlier US Weekly report revealed that Armas has been gushing to her friends as to how Affleck is the most amazing boyfriend that she's ever had. Even for her recently celebrated 30th birthday, the former Batman actor went over-the-top to make the No Time To Die star happy and whisked his ladylove off to Joshua Tree National Park in California on April 30, 2020.

"He really just wants her to be happy and is always doing thoughtful gestures. Ana is also very attracted to Ben and thinks he’s so cute. They’re in a great place," the source added.

