Ana de Armas says she 'doesn't understand why' her upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde received NC-17 rating

Ana de Armas is questioning officials. In a recent chat with the french magazine L’Officiel, the actress reacted to her upcoming film Blonde receiving an NC-17 rating. Her Netflix Marilyn Monroe film has been inspired by Joyce Carol Oates’ novel on the life of the iconic diva. The film was labelled as a rare adults-only rating for “some sexual content” by the Motion Picture Association back in March.

During the interview, the magazine asked Armas about the rating to which she replied, "I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde. But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, despite the rating, fans can't wait to watch Armas play the role of Monroe as she attempts to fill in the big shoes of the celebrated actress. Alongside Armas, the film will also see Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson in action. Previously, Director Andrew Dominik shared that he expected the adult rating from the very 'demanding' film, as he told Screen Daily, "It’s a demanding movie. If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the fucking audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story."

