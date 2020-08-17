Ana de Armas shares a rare selfie with Ben Affleck to mark his birthday weekend; Gifts Batman actor a new bike

Ben Affleck celebrated his 48th birthday over the weekend. His ladylove Ana de Armas shared a rare selfie with the birthday boy and gifted the Batman actor a new bike.

Ben Affleck celebrated his 48th birthday over the weekend. While the Justice League star was showered with wishes from fans on social media, his ladylove Ana de Armas marked his birthday a day later on social media. Although the actress did not pen a note for her beau, she did share a heartwarming selfie with the actor. Ben was seen smiling from cheek to cheek in the picture while Ana took posed with a sweet smile. She shared the black-and-white photo with a double-heart emoji.

While the photo left us gushing, Ana reportedly gifted Ben a motorbike. Multiple international reports confirmed that the No Time To Die star presented Ben with a new BMW motorcycle. The vehicle is reportedly built from scratch for Affleck. If that wasn't a surprise enough, the actress also bought him matching helmets and they were seen heading out on a ride. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the actor loved the birthday gift. "Ana surprised Ben with a new motorcycle with his and her helmets for his birthday. He loved it. They’re both incredibly happy together, and going strong. Ben is in a great place," the insider said.

Ben and Ana's dating rumours first made the headlines when the Deep Water co-stars were spotted vacationing in Cuba. The couple has been quarantining together with the duo stepping out time and again to take their dogs on a walk. Ben and Ana were recently spotted dropping off the actor's children at Jennifer Garner's home. Check out the photos here: PHOTOS: Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck sport similar outfits to drop off his children at Jennifer Garner's home

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Share your comment ×