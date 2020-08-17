  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ana de Armas shares a rare selfie with Ben Affleck to mark his birthday weekend; Gifts Batman actor a new bike

Ben Affleck celebrated his 48th birthday over the weekend. His ladylove Ana de Armas shared a rare selfie with the birthday boy and gifted the Batman actor a new bike.
33483 reads Mumbai
Ana de Armas shares a rare selfie with Ben Affleck to mark his birthday weekend; Gifts Batman actor a new bikeAna de Armas shares a rare selfie with Ben Affleck to mark his birthday weekend; Gifts Batman actor a new bike

Ben Affleck celebrated his 48th birthday over the weekend. While the Justice League star was showered with wishes from fans on social media, his ladylove Ana de Armas marked his birthday a day later on social media. Although the actress did not pen a note for her beau, she did share a heartwarming selfie with the actor. Ben was seen smiling from cheek to cheek in the picture while Ana took posed with a sweet smile. She shared the black-and-white photo with a double-heart emoji. 

While the photo left us gushing, Ana reportedly gifted Ben a motorbike. Multiple international reports confirmed that the No Time To Die star presented Ben with a new BMW motorcycle. The vehicle is reportedly built from scratch for Affleck. If that wasn't a surprise enough, the actress also bought him matching helmets and they were seen heading out on a ride. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the actor loved the birthday gift. "Ana surprised Ben with a new motorcycle with his and her helmets for his birthday. He loved it. They’re both incredibly happy together, and going strong. Ben is in a great place," the insider said. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas) on

Ben and Ana's dating rumours first made the headlines when the Deep Water co-stars were spotted vacationing in Cuba. The couple has been quarantining together with the duo stepping out time and again to take their dogs on a walk. Ben and Ana were recently spotted dropping off the actor's children at Jennifer Garner's home. Check out the photos here: PHOTOS: Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck sport similar outfits to drop off his children at Jennifer Garner's home

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :InstagramEntertainment Tonight

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement