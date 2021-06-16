Ana de Armas swipes right as she finds love in Tinder exec Paul Boukadakis after Ben Affleck

While Ben Affleck has moved on with Jennifer Lopez, looks like Ana de Armas also has started dating again. Read details below.

Months after splitting from Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas has found love all over again. Ana and Ben had made their relationship public last year and even had a solid fan following. However, since their split, Ben Affleck has moved on with Jennifer Lopez. And looks like Ana also has started dating again. As per Page Six, the Knives Out actress has swiped right on Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis.

Tinder VP Paul and Ana have reportedly been seeing a lot of each other and spending time together. A source revealed to Just Jared, "Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. He is based in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the US to film her new movie."

The report also revealed that Paul has already introduced Ana to his family members. Prior to working for Tinder, Paul was the co-founder and CEO of the company Wheel. The company was then acquired by Tinder in 2017 and added video collaborations to the dating app. He was also a part of the team that created initiatives like “Swipe Night", revealed Just Jared.

Ana recently celebrated her 33rd birthday and shared glimpses of the same on social media. Sharing videos and photos, she wrote, "I’m so grateful I got to celebrate my birthday with my loved ones. Thank you for the gifts, letters, flowers, cakes, and all the love! Cheers to an incredible year ahead!" Fans and followers wondered if the guy holding the cake in the video was Ben Affleck or a lookalike of the actor. We wonder now if it's actually Paul in the video!

