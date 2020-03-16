Ana de Armas takes Ben Affleck's car for a drive; Lovebirds spend weekend househunting for No Time To Die star

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After they were spotted on a romantic vacation in Latin America, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck reportedly spent the weekend together. The No Time To Die star was seen out and about driving her beau's car.

The world has come to standstill due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, it hasn't stopped Ana de Armas from stepping out. The No Time To Die star, who was likely to be busy with the promotions of the James Bond, has some free time in hand due to the postponed release date. Given the extra time in hand, Armas has been spending time with her boyfriend Ben Affleck. The duo spent the weekend in LA. While they weren't spotted together, the actress was seen out and about over the weekend.

Paparazzi spotted the gorgeous actress leaving a business meeting in LA on Sunday with her puppy. In pictures shared by Just Jared, Armas kept her Sunday look casual with a black sweater and skirt. Armas posed for the camera with her puppy, Elvis, while waiting for Affleck‘s Mercedes. The actress pulled out the former Batman's mobile for an appointment in the city.

People reports Affleck and Armas have continued to spend time together after their Latin American trip. The lovebirds spent Friday, March 13, hunting for a new abode for the Knives Out star. The international publication reveals the actors were by each others' side as they looked for houses. They went on to spend Saturday night with each other.

Affleck and Armas met on the sets of their upcoming thriller Deep Water. In an interview with Vogue Spain, Armas gushed about Affleck's "infinite" talent. She said, "Not only does he know how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you in every shot. His talent is infinite.”

Shedding the light on their first scene together, she added, "The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear he was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role. His character is the engine of the story and requires him to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy.”

What do you think of Hollywood's new couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck reunites with ex Jennifer Garner after admitting he regrets his divorce; See Photos

Read More