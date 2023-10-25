'And call a newspaper...': When Taylor Swift revealed why she didn't want to date; said 'if you give people...'

Taylor Swift’s relationships have always been a favorite topic for the internet to discuss. Being one of the biggest pop stars in the world, she is desired by many. Everyone knows about her past relationships and the songs that she dedicated to her partners. Apparently, the singer gets a lot of extremely unfair shit for dating celebrities and then writing songs about them. This is the reason as she once revealed that she is just not looking at guys right now as her life is really busy and complicated and it becomes too chaotic when she involves someone else in it.

Taylor Swift reveals why she does not date anymore

Taylor’s openness and honesty about her romantic life and previous partners have always been a talking pointon the internet. Detailing about why she does not date anymore, the pop star appeared on the Graham Norton Show and discussed why it's easier to stay single. When asked can someone ask her out despite her celebrity status, Taylor Swift jokingly replied, “Yes they can.”

The Lover singer explained how people would sensationalize any topic from her personal life or relationship. Taylor shared her observation and said, “If you give people one thing to talk about, they multiply it by 50 and make all these sensational stories about you. So if you give them zero, they can't multiply it." The singer revealed that she wants to give zero to people to talk about and if it is multiplied, it will still be zero.

Taylor Swift explains her song, Shake It Off

Later in the conversation, as the pop star talked about how she has faced the trolls and reports about her, she shared how people are allowed to say whatever they want. Taylor Swift added, “And call a newspaper and that it's a national news story it's a lot easier to handle that with a sense of humor and with shake it off I kind.” She also revealed that gossiping is not what she only faced as many of her fans complained about the same.

