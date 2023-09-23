And demanded he continue to shake his tail...': When Dwayne Johnson danced around in a Pikachu costume for his little daughter

Dwayne Johnson, renowned for his well-built physique and a towering presence, stunned the public by showing his softer side in an endearing Halloween gesture for his youngest daughter, Jasmine. The superstar got all dressed up as the beloved Pokémon character Pikachu, and what came next was a heartwarming display of fatherly love that took over the internet.

Dwayne Johnson dresses up as Pikachu for his daughter

Dwayne Johnson had the internet gushing over him by sharing a heartwarming moment with his daughter. The Rock shared a video on his Instagram handle where he can be seen all dressed up in a Pikachu costume to make Halloween special for his daughter, Jasmine.

The actor, best known for his roles in action-packed movies, decided to go with a Pikachu costume for Halloween as the character is adored by his daughter. Johnson commented, “Pikachu is baby Jasmine's FAVORITE character. So, for Halloween, me and @laurenhashianofficial decided the real-life Pikachu was gonna come to the house for a visit.”

Dwayne Johnson gets his a*s kicked by dancing endlessly in his Pikachu costume

Dwayne Johnson didn't stop at just putting on the costume but went a step ahead and presented her daughter with a delightful dance performance of Pikachu. While Dwayne Johnson may have anticipated some costume-related challenges, he couldn't have predicted the tenacity of his little Pikachu fan. As he danced energetically, it seemed like Jasmine was nowhere to be satisfied, ensuring that her former wrestler dad was completely drained.

“What Pikachu didn't know was that Jazzy would start crying when he stopped dancing and demanded he continue to shake his tail with a loud "EH!". So, Pikachu danced over.. and over.. and over.. and over... and over. again.” The Rock added, “By the time I dropped my 197th JuJu, the heat of this costume was kickin' my ass. But, hey.. that's what daddy's do.”

The superstar went to great lengths to put a smile on his daughter's face and it is evident in the video that his efforts were a celebrated success. This charming episode highlighted Johnson's dedication to his daughter's happiness.

ALSO READ: 'You get hurt, we all get hurt': Dwayne Johnson teases WWE comeback post USD 393 million Black Adam controversy