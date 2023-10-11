'And I did various...': When Steve Carell revealed how he discovered his iconic Despicable Me's Gru voice

Steve Carell has become one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood. Starting as a comedian and then making his way into the entertainment industry, the actor has taken on many memorable roles, one of them being Gru, from the hit Despicable Me. The character is known as the loveable villain, and the hilarious leader of the minions, but one thing that stands out about him, is his distinct accent. In an old interview, Carell revealed how he discovered Gru's voice.

How Steve Carell discovered Gru's voice?

In the Buzzfeed Puppy Interview, Carell was enquired about the origins of his Despicable Me character's peculiar voice. At first, The Office actor was willing to let the little puppies have a shot at answering the question, but when ultimately that failed, he took over. He explained that the audience had his kids to thank for the anti-hero's now-famous characteristic. Steve Carell said, "I tried out the voice for my family and I did various voices. And I basically tired out the voice on my kids. The one I landed on was the one that made them laugh, and that's the one I use."

The comedian also revealed he didn't try out method acting for the animated movie, no matter how hilarious it would have been for the audience to witness that. He explained, "I did not stay in the character the whole time."

Steve Carell reveals what other character he would have liked to play on The Office?

Now religious watchers of the hit sitcom would know, that Micheal Scott played by Carell, was perhaps the funniest and most beloved character on the show, oftentimes creating chaos single-handedly. But there is another persona the now 61-year-old would've liked to have taken on. He said, "I think Dwight was a really fun character. I can't imagine anybody but Rainn Wilson playing Dwight. I can't imagine any of the characters being played by anybody else, but I think that's a fun, crazy character to play."

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Steve got candid about filming The Office, he revealed that during an episode called, Dinner Party, the whole cast was in splits, which made it incredibly hard to get through the shoot.

