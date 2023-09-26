'And I felt very much alone: When Robert Pattinson talked about his feelings on filming Batman during pandemic, and why he thought he looked 'green' after wearing batsuit

Robert Pattinson, a man of many talents journeys through the making of this iconic film Batman that has been nothing short of extraordinary. As we delve into the depths of his experience, it becomes evident that playing the Dark Knight wasn't just about donning a cape and cowl; it was about navigating the challenges brought about by a global pandemic at the time. In a candid interview with GQ, Robert Pattinson shared his experiences and emotions during the filming of Batman amid the pandemic. Pattinson's revelations painted a vivid picture of the challenges he faced while bringing the iconic character to life.

From broken wrist to Batman: Pattinson's resilience shines on

Now, you might be wondering, “What more could there possibly be to know about Robert Pattinson?” Well, prepare to be pleasantly surprised. Beyond his cinematic achievements, Pattinson boasts an impressive and underappreciated music career. Yes, you read that correctly—he sings, plays the piano, and strums the guitar with an undeniable talent.

Pattinson’s passion for music runs deep, a sentiment he expressed in a 2008 interview with the LA Times. “I’ve never really recorded anything—I just played in pubs and stuff,” he confessed. “I really didn’t want it to look like I was trying to cash in. I hope it doesn’t come across as that. I’m not going to be doing any music videos or anything. Music is my backup plan if acting fails. I don’t want to put all my eggs in one basket.”

Exploring the emotional depths of Pattinson’s music

But what does Pattinson’s music sound like, you might wonder? Well, it’s a journey through emotions—raw, evocative, and authentic. It’s a voice that resonates with the depth of experience, a musical talent that’s as genuine as his acting.

Imagine listening to “Let Me Sign” on repeat, allowing its moody, almost emo vibes to envelop you completely. And here’s a little secret—it even has an extended mix. Then there’s “Never Think,” a classic “boy with a guitar singing about love” track that feels refreshingly right when it’s Robert Pattinson doing the singing.

In conclusion, Robert Pattinson’s musical talents are a well-kept treasure that deserves to be unearthed. While he has already left an indelible mark on the world of acting, his potential in the music industry remains largely untapped. After all, as he once stated, music is his backup plan, and we eagerly await his encore in this artistic realm.

