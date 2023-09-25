'And I panic...': When Tom Holland forgot to post the trailer for THIS USD 1.1 billion movie, and had to 'Facetime' Zendaya to get a tutorial on how to do it

In a moment that could only be described as quintessentially Tom Holland, the Spider-Man: Far From Home star recently admitted to a social media blunder of epic proportions. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Holland revealed that he completely forgot to post the film’s second trailer on his social media accounts, leaving fans and the internet in a state of anticipation and amusement.

Spider-Man's social slip-up

The story unfolded as Holland recounted the incident, showcasing his endearing charm and a dash of self-deprecating humor. According to the actor, the plan was to release the trailer at 6am, but he slept through the crucial moment. When he finally woke up, he was baffled by the sudden surge in followers on his social media profiles, blissfully unaware of the trailer’s absence.

Zendaya to the rescue

“I couldn't figure out why I was getting so many more followers. I was like, this is great! What a great way to start the day!” Holland recalled with a grin. “And then I started scrolling, and I came across the trailer, I panicked, and I was trying to download the trailer from my email, but I couldn't. So, eventually I had to FaceTime ( Zendaya) and then she sent me a video of how to do it. So essentially, I'm an old man.”

Zendaya, Holland’s co-star and friend, confirmed his struggles with social media, playfully labeling it as “really bad.” It seems that even superheroes have their off-screen moments of vulnerability.

This incident harkens back to Marvel Studios' previous playful exploits involving Holland's social media mishaps. The actor's reputation for accidentally revealing spoilers and his humorous online gaffes have been leveraged by the studio in the past, forging an endearing and authentic connection with fans.

While the world may remember Tom Holland for his iconic portrayal of Spider-Man, it's moments like these–where he's willing to poke fun at himself--that endear him to fans even more. His humility and down-to-earth nature make him not just a superhero on screen but a relatable and lovable figure in real life as well.

While we eagerly anticipate what’s next for the Avengers star, let's not forget that even superheroes can have his web-slinging adventures on social media, complete with the occasional mishap and a FaceTime tutorial from a friend.

