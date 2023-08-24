'And I popped her ovary': When Sofia Vergara sent Reese Witherspoon to hospital while filming fight scene for USD 51 million movie

Lights, camera, and a dose of unexpected chaos! In a whirlwind of comedic mishaps, Hollywood stars Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon take us behind the scenes of their uproarious movie "Hot Pursuit." From unforeseen hospital visits to language lessons, the set of this film was a rollercoaster of laughter and surprises. Join us as we delve into the side-splitting details of this unforgettable incident that left Witherspoon in the ER and the dynamic duo recounting the hilarious tale on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Sofia's Shocking Hospital Trip

It was a fight scene that went hilariously awry. Sofia Vergara's boundless enthusiasm got the best of her and sent her co-star Reese Witherspoon straight to the hospital! On a recent episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the two leading ladies spilled the beans on this side-splitting incident. "She's tough, man," Witherspoon exclaimed about Vergara's on-set energy. The Colombian bombshell couldn't resist urging her co-star to share the juicy details.

Witherspoon confessed, "Well, I might have had to go to the emergency room," before Vergara chimed in with a playful, "Something with internal bleeding." Laughter filled the studio as Witherspoon revealed she thought her appendix had burst. But the real twist? Vergara's vigorous pushing had accidentally popped her ovary! Amidst the chuckles, Witherspoon humorously added, "It's clearly something that happens in Colombia... I don't know what happened."

Contest of Baked Goods and Language Barriers

But that's not where the laughter ended on the set of "Hot Pursuit." Witherspoon unveiled another delightful tidbit—she and Vergara had a friendly competition to determine who could bring the most mouthwatering baked goods to the set. And it wasn't just physical comedy; Witherspoon took the opportunity to brush up on her high school Spanish. Vergara chimed in, admitting that her co-star's attempts at the language weren't exactly a hit. "That was my favorite part of the movie, her speaking Spanish," Vergara quipped. Witherspoon jokingly revealed that Vergara wasn't holding back with her critiques: "She wasn't even nice about it... She was like, 'This is terrible. You sound terrible.'" In response, Vergara playfully concluded, "Now I finally understand why I am so funny to the Americans."

It's all about real-life comedy...

Behind every seamless movie scene lies a world of unexpected moments, and "Hot Pursuit" was no exception. From hospital visits resulting from vigorous acting to language lessons with a side of hilarity, the set of this film was a true rollercoaster ride for Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon. As they regaled their tales on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," it's clear that their camaraderie and infectious laughter added a layer of entertainment that went beyond the script. "Hot Pursuit" isn't just about the action on screen; it's about the real-life comedic escapades that created lasting memories for its stars and, now, for all of us too.

