And Just Like That Ep3 Twitter Review: Fans want Samantha back, joke about Carrie ending up with Pete Davidson

After the surprising death of Chris Noth aka Mr. Big on the third episode of Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, the fourth season had a few surprises in store. As Carrie ventures out into the big apple again as a single woman, we come full circle to when the show started. Of course, Charlotte York-Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes are by her side embracing their 50s and navigating their own struggles.

In this episode though, the main theme revolves around Carrie’s struggle with Mr. Big’s will and teh presence of his ex in it. Without revealing too much, we’ll look at what Twitterati has to say about the newly dropped episode.

Carrie, you know who would have had this whole funeral planned out by the time you woke up in the morning? Samantha! #AndJustLikeThat #AJLT #SATC pic.twitter.com/458SfzRQmX — A HW with no storyline, how dreadful! (@ToBravoWithLove) December 9, 2021

Me phoning Michael Patrick King to demand he pay for my therapy bill after these two episodes #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/oJvhfK8tcx — Gow-Hans Gruber (@tootsdeville) December 9, 2021

Are you telling me after ALL these years, the only thing the writers could think of was to kill off Mr. Big in the first episode after a Peloton workout?!



This is the MOST disrespectful shit…



I haven’t been this mad over a show since Shonda killed McDreamy. #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/69kJw3bCB2 — Jennifer D. Laws (@jenniferdlaws) December 9, 2021

Carrie Bradshaw will be hooking up with Pete Davidson by the end of the season. Mark my words. #AndJustLikeThat — Gay Bachelor Himbo (@BGaytion) December 10, 2021

Also read: Sex and the City alum Penelope Cruz ‘could not believe’ THIS plot twist in SATC reboot And Just Like That