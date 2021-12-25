And Just Like That Ep4 Twitter Review: Fans joke ‘makers need 4 new faces to fill the void post Samantha’

And Just Like That is back with another episode (their 4th one) amid Chris Noth’s sexual assault allegations. This episode comes at the brink of the serious allegation that are being made against the former Sex and the City alum. This week’s feature follows Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda’s journey of making new friends.

The episode focuses on Carrie’s new realtor (in the wake of Mr. Big’s death) and new bud Seema Patel (essayed by Sarita Choudhury). While some are comparing the new diva with Samantha, others are happy to have new faces on the show. Without revealing too much, let’s see what Twitterati has to say.

Also read: Sex and the City alum Penelope Cruz ‘could not believe’ THIS plot twist in SATC reboot And Just Like That