And Just Like That 2: What to expect from new season of HBO series? Release date, cast, streaming, and more

Romantic comedy-drama television series And Just Like That created a lot of buzz when it was released in December 2021. It was the most viewed series premiere of a new HBO series at the time. With the second season of the Sex and the City sequel series set for release, here is everything you need to know about the Sarah Jessica Parker starrer.

And Just Like That 2 release date

And Just Like That revolves around the lives of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, and with season two releasing on June 22, 2023, netizens have been excited to see the next chapter in the lives of the characters. The first season had 10 episodes but this season the series is returning with eleven episodes. The first two episodes will be available on HBO on the premiere day with the other nine episodes releasing weekly till the finale.

And Just Like That 2 synopsis, cast, and filming

The official description of And Just Like That reads, "The series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s." The trailer for season two was released on April 26 and revealed several guest appearances.

Apart from the leading trio of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, the season will feature Kim Cattrall making her return as Samantha Jones. John Corbett's return as Aiden Shaw led to a flurry of excitement among fans who couldn't wait to see Carrie and Aiden reconcile. Other actors that will be a part of the season include Bowen Yang, Oliver Hudson, Victor Garber, Mario Cantone, Evan Handler, and David Eigenberg.

Corbett's return was confirmed by a series of images where Parker's character Carrie is spotted walking while holding hands with the former's character Aiden. "Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the post was captioned. Parker then shared three images of Carrie and Aiden kissing amidst traffic and captioned the post, "This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ." Filming for the season began in October 2022 and wrapped up in April 2023 in New York City.

The first season of And Just Like That premiered on December 9, 2021, and was set 11 years after the events of the 2010 rom-com film Sex and the City 2. Apart from being the most viewed series premiere of a new HBO series at the time, the series was also among the top 10 of all HBO movies and series debuts. A behind-the-scenes documentary titled And Just Like That: The Documentary was released on February 3, 2022.

