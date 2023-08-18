And Just Like That 2: Willie Garson makes posthumous appearance as Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City sequel

Sex and the City's sequel series And Just Like That has grabbed eyeballs ever since it first premiered on December 9, 2021. The comedy-drama show is currently airing its second season which will wrap up next week with its final episode. Meanwhile, the penultimate episode, titled The Last Supper Part One: Appetizer was released on August 17, 2023.

Late actor Willie Garson made a posthumous appearance as the iconic Stanford Blatch in episode 10 of HBO's And Just Like That. Here's what happened and how he was mentioned in the reboot series starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

And Just Like That 2: Willie Garson makes posthumous appearance as Stanford Blatch

Garson died in September 2021 after a battle with pancreatic cancer but that didn't stop his character Stanford Blatch to live on. Stanford, who was almost known as the show's Fifth Lady, has been Carrie's best friend for decades. The gay talent agent has been referenced multiple times in season two but episode 10 of And Just Like That featured him making an appearance through a Photoshopped picture of a happy and smiling Garson in Japan.

Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw hands over the image to Mario Cantone's character Anthony Marentino who quips, "Good Photoshop!" in the episode. Previously, it was revealed that Stanford traveled to Tokyo with a client who is a TikTok star. In the latest episode, Carrie tells Anthony that Stanford has been fired by his client due to an argument between them. She revealed that he decided to stay in Japan and become a Shinto monk.

And Just Like That 2's showrunner on send-off to Stanford Blatch

In his letter, Stanford to Carrie that he felt real peace at the Japanese temple and added that he would have told his estranged husband Anthony the news himself but knew he'd make fun of it. Garson appeared as Stanford in the first three episodes of the first season of And Just Like That before he died. "We didn't want Stanford to die. We wanted Willie to be alive as Stanford somewhere in the world," showrunner Michael King said on a podcast.

He added that he wanted to pay tribute to Garson and place Stanford in a place where it was golden and filled with light. King explained that this is because he hoped the late actor was someplace that was golden and filled with light. He called the moment poetic and very emotional. The final episode of And Just Like That season two will release on August 24, 2023.

