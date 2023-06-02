And Just Like That Season 2 Trailer: Carrie finally moves on, almost emails ex Aidan; WATCH

The first trailer of HBO Max’s Season 2 of ‘And Just Like That’ dropped, and fans are more than excited to see one of their favorites return. The trailer of the Sex and the City sequel series shows Carrie Bradshaw moving on after Big’s death; we see her trying on new things, one of them including “repurposing” her kitchen. The fans are eagerly waiting to see where life takes Carrie after the trailer gives them a glimpse.

Fans had eagerly been waiting for Season two of ‘And Just Like That’ after the first season premiered in December 2021. The trailer for Season 2 of the Sex and the City sequel series dropped and gave the fans a glimpse into what the upcoming season holds. The trailer opens with Carrie sitting in her closet and opening a box that contains her wedding headpiece while saying, “You don't move on because you're ready to. You move on because you've outgrown who you used to be.” In the first season, we saw Carrie try and deal with her grief of her husband dying while her two best friend’s Miranda and Charlotte, help her through it.

The new season shows promise of growth for all the characters. Miranda decides to move to the west coast with her new partner and realizes that she doesn’t know Che as well as she thought she did. Charlotte is offered a new job and finds herself fitting in with a new group of friends. While Carrie decides to give love another shot. Fans are excited to see Carrie’s ex-boyfriend Aidan Shaw return and are pinning their hopes on a possible romance. The fans get a glimpse of their reunion as a scene shows Aidan and Carrie sitting at a restaurant and laughing like no time has passed.

The official synopsis of the series reads, "The series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s." The series will premiere on HBO Max on June 22, 2023. Season two of ‘And Just Like That’ will comprise of 11 episodes. The first two will premiere on the release date, and the next 9 episodes will be out weekly until the finale of the series.

