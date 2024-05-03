The beloved Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, is returning for a third season on Max, much to the excitement of fans.

Although the release is set for 2025, Sarah Jessica Parker gave fans a sneak peek into the upcoming season by sharing a photo from the first table read. This also introduced Rosie O'Donnell as a new addition to the cast.

And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker gives update on the upcoming season

While the exact premiere date remains a mystery due to production delays caused by strikes, Max hinted at a 2025 return in December. Despite the wait, fans can expect the show to pick up where it left off, resolving the cliffhangers from season 2.

The main cast, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, is expected to return for season 3. However, some characters won't be making a comeback. Like, Sara Ramírez won't reprise their role as Ché Diaz, and Karen Pittman won't return as Nya Wallace. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

One of the most burning questions among fans is whether Kim Cattrall will return as Samantha Jones. While Cattrall appeared in the season 2 finale, she expressed reluctance about future cameos during an interview with Today in June 2023.

Advertisement

She told the outlet, "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha," she added, "She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her." Despite this, fans are hopeful for Samantha's return, given her iconic status in the series.

What will be the fate of Carrie Bradshaw's relationship with Aidan Shaw?

Another plotline fans are eager to see resolved is the fate of Carrie Bradshaw's relationship with Aidan Shaw. The season 2 finale left their future uncertain, with Aidan leaving for five years, but Carrie hinting at a possible reunion sooner. Showrunner Michael Patrick King teased the possibility of more exes returning to the Entertainment Tonight.

King said, "There's not just one borough in New York, there are a lot of boroughs. And there's a lot of interesting people in New York and specifically, there's a lot of interesting men and I would think that Carrie is still curious enough to want to know what else is out there."

Fans can catch up on seasons 1 and 2 of And Just Like That on Max.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth Shares His Honest Opinion On Wearing Capes, Especially Red Ones: 'The Absurdity Of That'