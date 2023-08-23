And Just Like That: Will there be season three of Sarah Jessica Parker starrer comedy-drama series? Find out

American comedy-drama series And Just Like That has been doing well ever since it first premiered on December 9, 2021. One of the main reasons behind its success is the fact that it's a sequel to the iconic rom-com drama series Sex and the City. The second season of And Just Like That is all set to conclude on August 24, 2023, with its final episode.

Fans of the Sarah Jessica Parker show have been awaiting news of its future and their wait is now finally over. An official confirmation about the fate of And Just Like That is here. Keep reading to find out whether viewers have another new season of the HBO Max series to look forward to or whether they're in for a sad goodbye to the fun and fashionable show.

And Just Like That: Renewed or canceled?

And Just Like That has officially been renewed for a third season. Fans of the show can rejoice as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York's story has more to come now that another installment has officially been announced. "Cosmos are in order [martini emoji]! #AndJustLikeThat is returning for Season 3!" the official social media account of And Just Like That wrote. Netizens rejoiced in the comment section after hearing the news.

Now that the news is out, the upcoming season finale will most likely feature a setup of how the story will go in the upcoming installment. "We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," said executive producer Michael Patrick King.

And Just Like That is ranked as the most-watched series on HBO Max and the number one original for the streaming platform. While no further details or cast announcements have been made, fans can expect most of the main cast to return for the third season of the show. Apart from Sarah Jessica Parker, both Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis can be expected to reprise their roles as Miranda and Charlotte, making up the three women of the main trio.

The season two finale will feature a cameo from Kim Cattrall who returns as Samantha Jones. While she was one of the four main women of Sex and the City, she was not a part of And Just Like That and has no plans for anything more than the cameo she'll be appearing in. Her beloved character Samantha will speak to Parker's character Carrie on the phone.

