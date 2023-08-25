'And licking it': When Miley Cyrus was fired from USD 358 million movie for buying NSFW cake for Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has been a huge part of everybody's childhood as she portrayed Disney’s favorite rockstar Hannah Montana, but she was also said to appear in another favorite movie, Hotel Transylvania, but she purchased and posed with an inappropriate cake because of which her contract got canceled. Since then, Cyrus has been on tour and worked on her music. The Hannah Montana star also got married to her longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth in 2018, but got divorced after just two years of marriage in 2020.

Why was Miley Cyrus rejected from Hotel Transylvania?

Miley Cyrus revealed she was fired from Hotel Transylvania after posing with a penis-shaped cake bought for her then-boyfriend's birthday.

Cyrus, who began her career as a Disney Channel star, wrote on Twitter in 2019: "I got kicked off Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake and licking it."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a Sony insider verified the claim back then and said “bosses were concerned about Cyrus' drastic departure from the innocent image exhibited on the long-running show Hannah Montana as well as in a slew of tween-friendly flicks.”

In February 2012, Cyrus was sacked from the picture, which produced a profitable franchise, the fourth installment of which was set to be released in 2013. Selena Gomez was slated to portray the daughter of Adam Sandler's Dracula, a part that finally went to Selena Gomez.

Miley Cyrus’s new music video for Used to be Young

Miley Cyrus is not feeling any younger these days. Today, the diva released an emotional new music video for her current tune, Used to Be Young, in which she reflected on her partying days while coming to grips with the fact that she is no longer the same person she once was.

Cyrus said in a press statement about the tear-jerking ballad: "This song is about honoring who we've been, loving who we are, and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when I think about my past and optimistic when I think about my future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality on a daily basis. I am grateful for the consistency of your unwavering support. This song is dedicated to you."

Used to Be Young is Cyrus' first new song since the release of her Endless Summer Vacation album in March, which included the chart-topping single Flowers.

The premiere of the new song coincides with the release of a reworked version of her Disney+ special, Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), which was released earlier this year. Which is now available to watch on Hulu.

