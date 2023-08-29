'And once that switch is on, it’s hard to turn it off': Miley Cyrus talks about going on tours and how it's not 'healthy' for her

Miley Cyrus has been getting real about why touring just doesn't vibe with her. You know, back in the day when she was a cheerleader, that gave her some points for the whole touring deal. Now, here's the deal with touring that she wants everyone to get. “That’s what people don’t really understand about touring — is the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life,” Cyrus said.

Miley Cyrus talks about why touring is unhealthy for her

She's all about giving her all on that stage, and she totally rocks it. For every bit of "go big or go home" on stage, there should be an equal share of winding down and chill time. Balance, people! But there's this ego thing she's got to deal with too. Like, when she's out there on tour, the ego's gotta be on overdrive. Confidence, stage presence, all of that.

“If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest. There’s a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour. And once that switch is on, it’s hard to turn it off. I think when you’re training your ego, every single night to be active — that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off,” she said

Miley Cyrus can’t keep up with the ‘touring mindset’

What Miley's getting at is that touring messes with her sense of being human. Every day, it's like this whole thing where it's her and her fans – this whole subject-observer setup. And she's not digging it. 'Cause she's all about that human connection, you know? That's what fuels her as a songwriter.

She said, “Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection without my humanity [and] my connection I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.” Cut that, and she's not feeling the music mojo flowing.

And Miley's also been down this road before, she's made it clear that touring's not on her bucket list anymore. She had a heart-to-heart with British Vogue, spilling the tea that it's not 'cause she's not down with her fans, but it's just that the whole performing thing feels, well, off. She's calling it "not natural." She's up there on stage, and yeah, there's this sea of fans, but it's like she's in her own bubble. It's like standing in front of a massive crowd, but feeling kinda alone, she says.

With that being said, Miley recently released her new song Used to Be Young, the same day as Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande. Her song has also gotten admiration from the queen herself, Adele. Will be hearing Miley live on tour singing this new song of hers? time will tell, mental health should always be a priority after all.