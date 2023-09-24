'And pretty face, plastic, it’s givin’ Kardashian': Doja Cat makes a Kardashian reference in new song and the internet is DIVIDED

Doja Cat seems to be in the limelight once again, but this time, for one of her songs. The songstress released a new track this Friday which certainly had a Kardashian reference in it. Since the song's release, there have been debates about the real meaning and intentions about the comment that she made. While some think that the rapper dissed the Kardashian sisters, the other part thinks that this has nothing to do with dissing them. Here is what the entire matter is about. Read on.

Doja Cat makes a Kardashian reference

As per Page Six, in her latest song 'W-t Vagina,' released on Friday, Doja Cat has raised eyebrows with a reference to the Kardashians and their rumored plastic surgeries. The song has sparked both admiration and debate on social media, as fans dissect the lyrics. In the track, Doja Cat raps, "Tell me why ol' shorty walkin' like she got a stick in her ass, and pretty face, plastic, it’s givin’ Kardashian." The line is a clear nod to the Kardashian-Jenner family and their widely discussed experiences with cosmetic procedures.

While some fans have applauded the subtle shade thrown at the reality TV stars, others have perceived it differently. One Reddit user pointed out that the mention of the Kardashians is more of a pop culture reference rather than a deep dig. It's a term that has become synonymous with cosmetic surgery in the public eye due to the family's fame and the scrutiny they face. One comment on the KUWTK subreddit reads "I mean Kardashian is synonymous with cosmetic surgery in pop culture. It’s just a reference not that deep and it’s mid."

On the other hand, another user wrote that this certainly had some meaning, writing "Ok idk the first part so no response to that but It was an insult that Doja said about their looks either way." It remains to be seen how the Kardashian-Jenner family will respond to this lyrical nod, but it has certainly sparked discussion among fans and followers. All updates from this story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

